Issues in e-commerce can cause substantial harm to consumers. This includes such practices as unexpected costs, unfair contract terms, misrepresented products, or unintentional choices through dark commercial patterns. According to a 2022 OECD study, the cumulative cost of e-commerce problems for OECD consumers, considering their most severe issue in the past year, exceeded USD 22 billion. Understanding consumer harms in online marketplaces is vital to design effective policies and prioritise enforcement activities.
Consumer policy and digital technologies
Digital technologies are reshaping the way in which people interact with the world. Online markets provide consumers with a plethora of benefits including a broader range of choices and increased convenience. However, they also introduce numerous consumer protection challenges and expose new vulnerabilities. These challenges are often linked to “dark commercial patterns”, the handling of consumer data, the reliability of ratings and reviews, the increasing complexity of digital content products, the clarity of disclosures, security of payment methods, and the assurance of product safety.
Key messages
Global e-commerce now relies heavily on online marketplaces connecting consumers with third-party sellers. Despite their popularity, these platforms introduce consumer risks, especially when third-party sellers employ misleading marketing and fraud, or offer counterfeit and unsafe products. Authorities seek innovative solutions to address these risks while maintaining the many consumer benefits of these innovative business models. The OECD’s work on ‘product safety pledges’ explores the voluntary commitments online marketplaces can make to ensure products sold on their sites are safe.
Online businesses are increasingly using AI, algorithms and big data to automate decision-making and processes in their products. This can benefit consumers, for example, through more tailored services. However, these practices may also introduce new risks, in the form of bias and discrimination against specific consumer groups. Some consumers may receive less favourable terms or be targeted because of their vulnerability. Such trends illustrate that increasingly all consumers may be vulnerable online at certain times.
Research shows that consumers pay less attention and are less effective at processing information when shopping online, and they default to simple rules of thumb when faced with information overload. Consumers also tend to underestimate the manipulation and deception they face online compared to offline settings. Recent OECD studies assessing the effectiveness of personalised price disclosures found that consumers hardly ever noticed them. Enhancements to the visibility, structural presentation, and standardisation of information provision can empower consumers to make better decisions - but often complementary measures are necessary to protect them.
Context
Rapid e-commerce growth
The share of consumers in OECD countries who make online purchases has increased considerably in the last decade.
The effect of Covid-19 on e-commerce retail
During the pandemic, e-commerce retail grew significantly faster than retail overall in several countries (on a year-on-year basis).
Related policy issues
Understanding consumer behaviour is key to effective policy design. Behavioural insights, rooted in psychology and social science research, explain how people actually make decisions.Learn more
Dark commercial patterns steer, deceive, coerce, or manipulate consumers into making decisions against their best interest.Learn more
Unsafe products pose significant risks to individuals, leading to injuries, fatalities, and substantial economic burdens. Effective regulation is essential to ensure necessary protections, instill confidence in businesses, and foster fair competition.Learn more
Consumers can play a critical role in reaching climate and sustainability goals. However, more needs to be done to support sustainable decision-making.Learn more