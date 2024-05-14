Skip to main content
Consumer policy and digital technologies

Digital technologies are reshaping the way in which people interact with the world. Online markets provide consumers with a plethora of benefits including a broader range of choices and increased convenience. However, they also introduce numerous consumer protection challenges and expose new vulnerabilities. These challenges are often linked to “dark commercial patterns”, the handling of consumer data, the reliability of ratings and reviews, the increasing complexity of digital content products, the clarity of disclosures, security of payment methods, and the assurance of product safety. 

