Consumers make choices in increasingly complex, globalised and digital markets. While these developments offer many benefits, consumers need to be protected from hazards regardless of whether they shop online or in store. With the continuous shift to online shopping, many consumers now buy directly from overseas sellers, including from some that have little regard for product safety.

A recent review of e-commerce websites in 21 OECD member countries and partner economies found that 87% of banned or recalled products inspected were available for purchase, and around one third of goods were non-compliant with safety standards. There is also evidence that, while some online marketplaces are committed to safety, others are falling behind in in removing illegal product listings in a timely manner. The OECD’s Communiqué on Product Safety Pledges provides a framework for online marketplaces to commit to ensuring all products sold on their sites are safe.