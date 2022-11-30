Consumption tax trends

VAT/GST revenues account for more than 20% of total tax revenue on average in OECD countries. They also provide significant tax revenue in 174 countries worldwide, where VAT/GST has been implemented. Although based on the same basic principles, VAT/GST systems vary widely between countries, particularly in terms of rates, with the standard VAT/GST rate ranging from 5% to 27% among OECD countries. Many factors may influence VAT/GST revenue and its importance in countries’ tax mix. These notably include countries’ capacity to collect the tax, as influenced by the application of reduced rates and the exemptions and the capacity to combat fraud, evasion and tax planning.