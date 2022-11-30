Skip to main content
Consumption tax trends

Consumption taxes provide an essential part of governments’ revenues, but their regimes and rates vary widely. The comparative approach taken in this biennial publication helps decision-makers to better situate their actions. It provides information on Value Added Taxes/Goods and Services Taxes (VAT/GST) and selected excise duties on tobacco, alcoholic beverages, motor vehicles and aviation fuels in OECD countries.

