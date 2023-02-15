Skip to main content
VAT policy and administration

VAT is a major revenue source for governments worldwide, with over 170 countries operating a VAT now. The OECD plays an essential leadership role in fostering inclusive global dialogue on VAT policy and administration matters, assisting countries to secure appropriate taxation outcomes through the development of internationally agreed standards and effective mechanisms for their implementation.

