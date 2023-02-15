VAT policy and administration

The International VAT/GST Guidelines present a set of internationally agreed standards, rules and mechanisms to address the challenges that the uncoordinated application of national VAT systems presents in the context of international trade. With a key focus on cross-border trade in services and intangibles, the Guidelines also include the recommended approaches to address challenges for the collection of VAT on cross-border sales of digital services and products. They were developed in an inclusive manner, notably through the OECD Global Forum on VAT, and reflect consensus among more than 100 jurisdictions worldwide. They were delivered as part of the OECD/G20 Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) package and have been further complemented with detailed implementation guidance.