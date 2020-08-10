Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Reassessing the regressivity of the VAT

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b76ced82-en
Authors
Alastair Thomas
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Thomas, A. (2020), “Reassessing the regressivity of the VAT”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 49, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b76ced82-en.
Go to top