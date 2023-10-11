Update to the economic impact assessment of pillar one

This paper presents an update to the Economic Impact Assessment of Amount A of Pillar One of the Two Pillar Solution to Address the Tax Challenges Arising from the Digitalisation of the Economy. The revised assessment is based on Amount A as detailed in the text of the Multilateral Convention to Implement Amount A of Pillar One. With results extending from 2017 to 2021, the paper details the changes in the design of Amount A as well as updates to the data and methodology of the impact assessment. The paper outlines the impact of Amount A on the allocation of taxing rights and the resulting revenue impacts.