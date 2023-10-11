Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Update to the economic impact assessment of pillar one

OECD/G20 Base Erosion and Profit Shifting Project
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7c35a55c-en
Authors
Pierce O’Reilly, Tibor Hanappi, Samuel Delpeuch, Felix Hugger, David Whyman
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

O’Reilly, P. et al. (2023), “Update to the economic impact assessment of pillar one: OECD/G20 Base Erosion and Profit Shifting Project”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 66, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7c35a55c-en.
Go to top