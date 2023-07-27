This paper investigates two closely related questions concerning the responses of Multi-National Enterprise (MNE) investment to corporate income taxation using a panel of unconsolidated subsidiary-level and consolidated group-level data from the ORBIS database. First, the paper provides new evidence on the heterogeneity of investment responses to taxation across multinational firms. This paper finds that profit shifting opportunities, access to credit, and market power at the group level are associated with decreased investment sensitivity to taxation among MNE subsidiaries. Second, a new empirical approach is used to investigate how tax changes at the host jurisdiction level affect investment at the MNE group level and whether there are propagation effects to foreign subsidiaries within the same MNE group. This paper finds that taxation in one jurisdiction in which an MNE is active is positively associated with investment in its subsidiaries in other jurisdictions. This finding suggests that the well-document negative relationship between taxation and MNE investment within a host jurisdiction masks the MNE rebalancing the location of its investment to other host jurisdictions in response to changes in cross-jurisdictional tax rate differentials rather than purely decreasing its investment globally.
Tax and Investment by Multinational Enterprises
Working paper
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
19 March 2024
-
Working paper9 January 2024
-
Working paper21 November 2023
-
Working paper11 October 2023
-
Working paper28 August 2023
-
Working paper27 July 2023
-
27 July 2023
-
Working paper25 May 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper9 January 2024
-
21 November 2023
-
Working paper21 November 2023
-
Working paper11 October 2023
-
Working paper28 August 2023
-
Working paper27 July 2023
-
27 July 2023
-
Report25 April 2023