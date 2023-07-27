Skip to main content
A time series perspective on income-based tax support for R&D and innovation

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/dae3cd5c-en
Authors
Ana Cinta González Cabral, Silvia Appelt, Tibor Hanappi, Fernando Galindo-Rueda, Pierce O’Reilly, Massimo Bucci
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

González Cabral, A. et al. (2023), “A time series perspective on income-based tax support for R&D and innovation”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 62, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/dae3cd5c-en.
