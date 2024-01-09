Skip to main content
The Global Minimum Tax and the taxation of MNE profit

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9a815d6b-en
Authors
Felix Hugger, Ana Cinta González Cabral, Massimo Bucci, Maria Gesualdo, Pierce O’Reilly
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hugger, F. et al. (2024), “The Global Minimum Tax and the taxation of MNE profit”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 68, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9a815d6b-en.
