Tax Challenges Arising from the Digitalisation of the Economy – Consolidated Commentary to the Global Anti-Base Erosion Model Rules (2023)

Inclusive Framework on BEPS
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b849f926-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD/G20 Base Erosion and Profit Shifting Project
Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), Tax Challenges Arising from the Digitalisation of the Economy – Consolidated Commentary to the Global Anti-Base Erosion Model Rules (2023): Inclusive Framework on BEPS, OECD/G20 Base Erosion and Profit Shifting Project, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b849f926-en.
