Global Minimum Tax

The global minimum tax, which is based on the Global Anti-Base Erosion (GloBE) Model Rules, ensures that large multinational enterprises pay a minimum level of tax on their income in each jurisdiction where they operate, thereby reducing the incentive for profit shifting and placing a floor under tax competition, bringing an end to the race to the bottom on corporate tax rates. 

