Global Minimum Tax

The GloBE rules operate as a common approach. This means that members of the Inclusive Framework have decided that it is not necessary for jurisdictions to adopt the GloBE rules but have agreed, that if a jurisdiction chooses to do so, it must implement and administer them in a way that is consistent with the outcomes provided under the GloBE rules including the agreed rule order. Even if they do not implement the rules, agreement on a common approach means that one jurisdiction accepts the application of the GloBE rules by another in respect of MNEs operating in its jurisdiction.

Consistent domestic implementation of parallel rules will result in transparent and predictable outcomes across jurisdictions, with resulting benefits for taxpayers and tax administrations alike. As jurisdictions move forward with the implementation, they will ensure that their domestic rules are implemented and administered in line with the common approach by providing mutual assistance and reviewing each other’s implementation of the GloBE rules.