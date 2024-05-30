Statement by the OECD Secretary-General on the 16th meeting of the Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS)

30/05/2024 - OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann has welcomed the commitment of the 147 Members of the Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit-Shifting to keep working to resolve any remaining issues in time to start the signing process of the Multilateral Convention (MLC) implementing Amount A of Pillar One by the end of June this year.

This week’s Inclusive Framework plenary meeting has clarified the outstanding issues in its ongoing effort to reach agreement on a fairer allocation of taxing rights across the globe.

It has also been an opportunity to reflect on the significant progress already realised over more than a decade of multilateral discussions on addressing the tax challenges arising from digitalisation and globalisation of the economy.



Advances in global tax co-operation have included the minimum standards agreed in the initial BEPS project: reforming harmful tax practices, reducing treaty abuse, improving dispute resolution, and increasing tax transparency through the exchange of country-by-country reporting on the largest multinationals, where we remain committed to ensuring that all countries can benefit.

Importantly, the Global Minimum Tax agreed under Pillar Two is in the process of coming into force in countries worldwide and will raise significant revenues of up to USD 192 billion per year for both developed and developing countries.

With the significance of these achievements in mind, the OECD will continue to support the Members of the Inclusive Framework toward a successful conclusion of their necessary work.

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to preserve individual liberty and improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

