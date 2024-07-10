Draft User Guide for the GloBE Information Return XML Schema

The Global Anti-Base Erosion (GloBE) Model Rules require the annual filing of a GloBE Information Return (GIR) that provides information on the tax calculations made by an MNE Group under the GloBE Rules.

Recognising the benefits of the consistent implementation of the GIR filing requirements, and following a public consultation process, in July 2023, the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS (Inclusive Framework) agreed a standardised GIR template to be relied upon by all implementing jurisdictions, as well as an approach for disseminating the contents of the GIR amongst such implementing jurisdictions.

As part of its work on the facilitation of the implementation of the GloBE Model Rules, and with a view to ensuring a consistent, standardised approach to capturing the GIR information, the Inclusive Framework on BEPS is developing a schema in extensible mark-up language (XML) and a corresponding user guide.

This document therefore contains a draft version of the GIR XML Schema and User Guide, which is designed to both facilitate domestic GIR filings, wherever appropriate, and to be the technical format for exchanging GIR information between tax administrations. This document is being released to the public for the purposes of obtaining input from stakeholders to inform the work towards swiftly finalising the GIR XML Schema and User Guide.