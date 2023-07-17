Tax Challenges Arising from the Digitalisation of the Economy – GloBE Information Return (Pillar Two)

The GloBE Information Return sets out a standardised information return to facilitate compliance with and administration of the GloBE Rules. It contains the information a tax administration needs to perform an appropriate risk assessment and to evaluate the correctness of a Constituent Entity’s Top-up Tax liability. This document has been developed following a public consultation that took place in March 2023. In response to feedback, the GIR incorporates transitional simplified reporting requirements that allow MNEs to report their GloBE calculations at a jurisdictional level. The GIR will be subject to coordinated filing and exchange mechanisms that allow MNEs to report their GloBE calculations on a single return, where the more detailed information is made available to implementing jurisdictions where a Top-up Tax liability may arise.