OECD Tax Talks #22

OECD Tax Talks #21
19 July 2023 | 15:00-16:00 CEST
Topics covered:
- Overview of recent developments
- Inclusive Framework 15th Plenary Meeting
- Two-Pillar Solution published reports & deliverables
- G20 Finance Minister & Central Bank Governor meeting
- Outcome Statement on the Two-Pillar Solution
- Amount A & multilateral convention
- Amount B
- Subject-To-Tax Rule
- Implementation Support
- Other Two-Pillar Solution updates
- A look ahead
OECD Tax Talks #20
27 February 2023 | 13:00-14:00 CET
Topics covered:
- the implementation of the Two-Pillar Solution, including the latest economic impact assessment and upcoming public consultations
- G20 developments
- ongoing efforts to enhance tax certainty
- recent developments regarding the international aspects of VAT/GST
- ongoing tax and development work and capacity-building efforts
- the launch of the Inclusive Forum on Carbon Mitigation Approaches
OECD Tax Talks #19
21 February 2022 | 15:30-16:30 CET
With a number of recent and upcoming developments in the OECD’s international tax agenda, we organised a webinar with experts from the Centre for Tax Policy and Administration who presented an update on our work, in particular on the implementation of the agreement reached last October to reform international tax rules and on current/upcoming public consultations. This webinar featured a 60-minute presentation, followed by a 5-minute Q&A.
OECD Tax Talks #18
4 March 2021 | 16:00-17:00 CET
Topics covered:
- Update on G20
- Tax and digitalisation update on Pillar One and Pillar Two
- Tax policy
- COVID-19 response – tax treaties and transfer pricing
- BEPS implementation and tax transparency
- Tax and crime
OECD Tax Talks #17
12 October 2020 | 15:00-16:00 CEST
Topics covered:
- Progress on the project to address the tax challenges arising from the digitalisation of the economy (see all the latest deliverables)
- Taxing Virtual Currencies (access the new report)
- Our work beyond digital including BEPS implementation, tax transparency, and tax & development
- Forthcoming publications
OECD Tax Talks #16
22 July 2020 | 15:30-16:30 CEST
Topics covered:
- Progress on the project to address the tax challenges arising from the digitalisation of the economy;
- The new OECD model rules requiring reporting by platform operators with respect to sellers in the sharing and gig economy,
- The second edition of Corporate Tax Statistics provides, amongst others, aggregated information on the global tax and economic activities of nearly 4,000 multinational enterprise (MNE) groups headquartered in 26 jurisdictions and operating across more than 100 jurisdictions worldwide; and
- the latest on tax and development.
OECD Tax Talks #15
4 May 2020 | 14:00-15:00 CEST
With a number of recent and upcoming developments in the OECD’s international tax agenda, we invite you to join a live webinar with experts from the Centre for Tax Policy and Administration for an update on our work in the context of the COVID-19 crisis.
OECD Tax Talks #14
31 January 2020 | 14:00-15:00 CET
Topics covered:
OECD Tax Talks #13
9 October 2019 | 14:00-15:00 CEST
On 9 October 2019, the OECD Secretariat published a proposal to advance international negotiations to ensure large and highly profitable Multinational Enterprises, including digital companies, pay tax wherever they have significant consumer-facing activities and generate their profits. This webcast focused on the new Secretariat Proposal for a "Unified Approach" under Pillar One, as well as progress on Pillar Two, the economic analysis and impact assessment and the next steps. Related material:
OECD Tax Talks #12
11 June 2019 | 14:30-15:30 CEST
In May 2019, the international community agreed on a road map for resolving the tax challenges arising from the digitalisation of the economy. This webcast focused on the new Programme of Work, the outcomes from the G20 Finance Minister’s meeting and the next steps. Related material:
OECD Tax Talks #11
29 January 2019 | 15:00-16:00 CET
Topics included:
- Recent key developments
- Update on tax and digitalisation
- BEPS implementation – covering the latest on the four minimum standards
- Overview of the new Corporate Tax Statistics database
- The months ahead, our work programme, and how you can be involved
OECD Tax Talks #10
16 October 2018 | 15:00-16:00 CEST
Topics included:
- Tax challenges of digitalisation
- BEPS Implementation (Minimum standards; Transfer pricing)
- Tax Transparency (Automatic exchange of information; Residence/Citizenship by investment
- Next steps
OECD Tax Talks #9
16 March 2018 | 15:00-16:00 CEST
With a number of recent and upcoming developments in the OECD's international tax work, experts from the Centre for Tax Policy and Administration gave an update on the work relating to the tax challenges arising from the digitalisation of the economy, in view of the upcoming G20 Finance Ministers meeting.
OECD Tax Talks #8
15 December 2017 | 14:00-15:00 CET
Topics included:
- Taxation of the digitalised economy
- BEPS – including progress on the Multilateral Instrument and the latest on mutual agreement procedures
- Tax policy – update on revenue statistics
- Tax certainty and the latest on the International Compliance Assurance Programme
- A public discussion draft on mandatory disclosure rules
OECD Tax Talks #7
17 October 2017 | 16:00-17:00 CEST
Topics included:
- BEPS, including the latest results of the minimum standard peer reviews and implementation guidance
- Current public consultation on digital economy taxation
- Other recent developments: work of the Forum on Tax Administration, and on tax transparency
OECD Tax Talks #6
26 June 2017 | 16:00-17:00 CEST
Topics included:
- The Inclusive Framework on BEPS – including progress on transfer pricing, the Multilateral Instrument, and updated work on branch mismatch arrangements
- Upcoming G20 Summit in Hamburg
- Global Forum work on tax transparency and exchange of information
- The months ahead: Our work programme, and how you can be involved
OECD Tax Talks #5
28 March 2017 | 15:00-16:00 CEST
Topics included:
- G20
- Inclusive Framework on BEPS, including the Multilateral Instrument
- Tax transparency
- Tax certainty
- VAT/GST
OECD Tax Talks #4
5 December 2016 | 14:00-15:00 CET
Topics included:
- The Inclusive Framework on BEPS
- The multilateral instrument for tax treaty-related BEPS measures
- Tax policy
- The next steps in our work programme, and how you can be involved
OECD Tax Talks #3
22 September 2016 | 15:00-16:00 CEST
Topics included:
- G20: Outcomes from the G20 Ministerial Tax Policy Symposium, and the recent Leaders Summit
- Update on the negotiation of the multilateral instrument for tax treaty-related BEPS measures
- Tax policy reforms in the OECD area
- The months ahead: Our work programme, and how you can be involved
OECD Tax Talks #2
12 July 2016 | 14:00-15:00 CEST
Topics included:
- The BEPS Project: Outcomes from the inaugural meeting of the Inclusive Framework on BEPS, including the latest discussion drafts and progress on implementation
- The upcoming G20 Tax Policy Symposium
- The months ahead: Our work programme, and how you can be involved
OECD Tax Talks #1
16 June 2016 | 14:00-15:00 CEST
Topics included:
- The BEPS Project: Developments since the delivery of the BEPS package in October 2015, and the upcoming inaugural meeting of the new BEPS inclusive framework
- Tax transparency: The impact of Panama Papers, and progress towards a global level playing field through enhanced transparency
- The months ahead: Our work programme, and how you can be involved