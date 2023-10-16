OECD Tax Talks #22

OECD Tax Talks #21

19 July 2023 | 15:00-16:00 CEST

Topics covered:

Overview of recent developments Inclusive Framework 15th Plenary Meeting Two-Pillar Solution published reports & deliverables G20 Finance Minister & Central Bank Governor meeting

Outcome Statement on the Two-Pillar Solution Amount A & multilateral convention Amount B Subject-To-Tax Rule Implementation Support

Other Two-Pillar Solution updates

A look ahead

OECD Tax Talks #20

27 February 2023 | 13:00-14:00 CET

Topics covered:

the implementation of the Two-Pillar Solution, including the latest economic impact assessment and upcoming public consultations

G20 developments

ongoing efforts to enhance tax certainty

recent developments regarding the international aspects of VAT/GST

ongoing tax and development work and capacity-building efforts

the launch of the Inclusive Forum on Carbon Mitigation Approaches

OECD Tax Talks #19

21 February 2022 | 15:30-16:30 CET

With a number of recent and upcoming developments in the OECD’s international tax agenda, we organised a webinar with experts from the Centre for Tax Policy and Administration who presented an update on our work, in particular on the implementation of the agreement reached last October to reform international tax rules and on current/upcoming public consultations. This webinar featured a 60-minute presentation, followed by a 5-minute Q&A.

OECD Tax Talks #18

4 March 2021 | 16:00-17:00 CET

Topics covered:

Update on G20

Tax and digitalisation update on Pillar One and Pillar Two

Tax policy

COVID-19 response – tax treaties and transfer pricing

BEPS implementation and tax transparency

Tax and crime

OECD Tax Talks #17

12 October 2020 | 15:00-16:00 CEST

Topics covered:

Progress on the project to address the tax challenges arising from the digitalisation of the economy (see all the latest deliverables)

Taxing Virtual Currencies (access the new report)

Our work beyond digital including BEPS implementation, tax transparency, and tax & development

Forthcoming publications

OECD Tax Talks #16

22 July 2020 | 15:30-16:30 CEST

Topics covered:

Progress on the project to address the tax challenges arising from the digitalisation of the economy;

The new OECD model rules requiring reporting by platform operators with respect to sellers in the sharing and gig economy,

The second edition of Corporate Tax Statistics provides, amongst others, aggregated information on the global tax and economic activities of nearly 4,000 multinational enterprise (MNE) groups headquartered in 26 jurisdictions and operating across more than 100 jurisdictions worldwide; and

OECD Tax Talks #15

4 May 2020 | 14:00-15:00 CEST

With a number of recent and upcoming developments in the OECD’s international tax agenda, we invite you to join a live webinar with experts from the Centre for Tax Policy and Administration for an update on our work in the context of the COVID-19 crisis.

OECD Tax Talks #14

31 January 2020 | 14:00-15:00 CET

Topics covered:

Statement by the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS

Next steps

OECD Tax Talks #13

9 October 2019 | 14:00-15:00 CEST

On 9 October 2019, the OECD Secretariat published a proposal to advance international negotiations to ensure large and highly profitable Multinational Enterprises, including digital companies, pay tax wherever they have significant consumer-facing activities and generate their profits. This webcast focused on the new Secretariat Proposal for a "Unified Approach" under Pillar One, as well as progress on Pillar Two, the economic analysis and impact assessment and the next steps. Related material:

OECD Tax Talks #12

11 June 2019 | 14:30-15:30 CEST

In May 2019, the international community agreed on a road map for resolving the tax challenges arising from the digitalisation of the economy. This webcast focused on the new Programme of Work, the outcomes from the G20 Finance Minister’s meeting and the next steps. Related material:

OECD Tax Talks #11

29 January 2019 | 15:00-16:00 CET

Topics included:

Recent key developments

Update on tax and digitalisation

BEPS implementation – covering the latest on the four minimum standards

Overview of the new Corporate Tax Statistics database

database The months ahead, our work programme, and how you can be involved

OECD Tax Talks #10

16 October 2018 | 15:00-16:00 CEST

Topics included:

Tax challenges of digitalisation

BEPS Implementation (Minimum standards; Transfer pricing)

Tax Transparency (Automatic exchange of information; Residence/Citizenship by investment

Next steps

OECD Tax Talks #9

16 March 2018 | 15:00-16:00 CEST

With a number of recent and upcoming developments in the OECD's international tax work, experts from the Centre for Tax Policy and Administration gave an update on the work relating to the tax challenges arising from the digitalisation of the economy, in view of the upcoming G20 Finance Ministers meeting.

OECD Tax Talks #8

15 December 2017 | 14:00-15:00 CET

Topics included:

Taxation of the digitalised economy

BEPS – including progress on the Multilateral Instrument and the latest on mutual agreement procedures

Tax policy – update on revenue statistics

Tax certainty and the latest on the International Compliance Assurance Programme

A public discussion draft on mandatory disclosure rules

OECD Tax Talks #7

17 October 2017 | 16:00-17:00 CEST

Topics included:

BEPS, including the latest results of the minimum standard peer reviews and implementation guidance

Current public consultation on digital economy taxation

Other recent developments: work of the Forum on Tax Administration, and on tax transparency

OECD Tax Talks #6

26 June 2017 | 16:00-17:00 CEST

Topics included:

The Inclusive Framework on BEPS – including progress on transfer pricing, the Multilateral Instrument, and updated work on branch mismatch arrangements

Upcoming G20 Summit in Hamburg

Global Forum work on tax transparency and exchange of information

The months ahead: Our work programme, and how you can be involved

OECD Tax Talks #5

28 March 2017 | 15:00-16:00 CEST

Topics included:

G20

Inclusive Framework on BEPS, including the Multilateral Instrument

Tax transparency

Tax certainty

VAT/GST

OECD Tax Talks #4

5 December 2016 | 14:00-15:00 CET

Topics included:

The Inclusive Framework on BEPS

The multilateral instrument for tax treaty-related BEPS measures

Tax policy

The next steps in our work programme, and how you can be involved

OECD Tax Talks #3

22 September 2016 | 15:00-16:00 CEST

Topics included:

G20: Outcomes from the G20 Ministerial Tax Policy Symposium, and the recent Leaders Summit

Update on the negotiation of the multilateral instrument for tax treaty-related BEPS measures

Tax policy reforms in the OECD area

The months ahead: Our work programme, and how you can be involved

OECD Tax Talks #2

12 July 2016 | 14:00-15:00 CEST

Topics included:

The BEPS Project: Outcomes from the inaugural meeting of the Inclusive Framework on BEPS, including the latest discussion drafts and progress on implementation

The upcoming G20 Tax Policy Symposium

The months ahead: Our work programme, and how you can be involved

OECD Tax Talks #1

16 June 2016 | 14:00-15:00 CEST

Topics included: