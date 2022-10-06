Skip to main content
Tax Incentives and the Global Minimum Corporate Tax

Reconsidering Tax Incentives after the GloBE Rules
https://doi.org/10.1787/25d30b96-en
OECD
OECD (2022), Tax Incentives and the Global Minimum Corporate Tax: Reconsidering Tax Incentives after the GloBE Rules, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/25d30b96-en.
