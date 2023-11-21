Corporate Tax Statistics 2023, a flagship publication of the OECD, provides comprehensive insights into corporate tax systems and the tax and economic activities of thousands of multinational enterprises operating around the world. It is a key outcome of Action 11 of the OECD/G20 BEPS Project which aims to improve the measurement and monitoring of tax avoidance. The report includes data on corporate tax rates, revenues, effective tax rates, as well as tax incentives for R&D and innovation. This fifth edition also includes two years of anonymised and aggregated country-by-country reporting data, and, for the first time, information on withholding tax rates under tax treaties for member jurisdictions of the OECD and the Inclusive Framework on BEPS.