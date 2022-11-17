Corporate Tax Statistics, Fourth Edition

Corporate Tax Statistics is an OECD flagship publication on corporate income Tax, and includes information on corporate taxation, MNE activity, and base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) practices. This publication includes data on corporate tax rates, revenues, effective tax rates, and tax incentives for R&D and innovation amongst other data series. Corporate Tax Statistics also includes anonymised and aggregated country-by-country reporting data providing an overview on the global tax and economic activities of thousands of multinational enterprise groups operating worldwide. Corporate Tax Statistics was a key output of Action 11 of the OECD/G20 BEPS Project, which sought to improve the measurement and monitoring of tax avoidance. This fourth edition of the database contains an expansion of the anonymised and aggregated statistics Country by Country Reporting Data as well as, for the first time, information on standard withholding tax rates for OECD and IF member jurisdictions.