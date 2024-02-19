Pillar One - Amount B

As part of the Two-Pillar Solution to Address the Tax Challenges Arising from the Digitalisation of the Economy agreed by the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS in October 2021, Amount B provides for a simplified and streamlined approach to the application of the arm’s length principle to in-country baseline marketing and distribution activities, with a particular focus on the needs of low-capacity countries. Content from the report has now been incorporated into the OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines.