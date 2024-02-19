That political commitment recognises that subject to their domestic legislation and administrative practices, members of the Inclusive Framework commit to respect the outcome determined under the simplified and streamlined approach to in-scope transactions where such an approach is applied by a covered jurisdiction and to take all reasonable steps to relieve potential double taxation that may arise from the application of the simplified and streamlined approach by a covered jurisdiction where there is a bilateral tax treaty in effect between the relevant jurisdictions. The approach developed to produce the list of covered jurisdictions facilitates tax certainty for jurisdictions most interested in implementing Amount B from 1 January 2025. Note that an expression of interest in applying Amount B does not necessarily mean that a jurisdiction will proceed to implement it.