Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Distributional Effects of Consumption Taxes in OECD Countries

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264224520-en
Authors
OECD, Korea Institute of Public Finance
Tags
OECD Tax Policy Studies
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/KIPF (2014), The Distributional Effects of Consumption Taxes in OECD Countries, OECD Tax Policy Studies, No. 22, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264224520-en.
Go to top