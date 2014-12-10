The report examines the distributional effects of value-added tax (VAT) and excise tax systems in 20 OECD countries, and investigates the effectiveness of reduced VAT rates as a redistributional tool.
The Distributional Effects of Consumption Taxes in OECD Countries
Report
OECD Tax Policy Studies
Abstract
