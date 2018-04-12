This report provides a detailed review of the taxation of household savings in 40 OECD and partner countries. It examines the different approaches that countries take to taxing household savings, and calculates marginal effective tax rates on a wide range of savings vehicles (including bank accounts, bonds, shares, private pensions and housing) to assess the impact of these approaches on savings behaviour. It examines asset holdings across income and wealth distributions to help assess the distributional impact of savings taxation, and discusses recent changes in the exchange of information for tax purposes between tax administrations. It also draws out a range of implications from this analysis for savings tax policy as part of an inclusive growth tax agenda.
Taxation of Household Savings
Report
OECD Tax Policy Studies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
21 July 2022
-
11 May 2021
-
Report26 November 2020
-
12 April 2018
-
Report6 April 2017
-
5 September 2015
-
10 December 2014
-
Report12 October 2011
Related publications
-
Report25 April 2024
-
Working paper28 August 2023
-
Report25 April 2023
-
Working paper14 February 2023
-
21 July 2022
-
Report24 May 2022
-
Working paper14 March 2022
-
Working paper12 January 2022