Taxation of part-time work in the OECD

https://doi.org/10.1787/572b72d3-en
Michelle Harding, Dominique Paturot, Hannah Simon
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Harding, M., D. Paturot and H. Simon (2022), “Taxation of part-time work in the OECD”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 57, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/572b72d3-en.
