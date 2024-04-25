Skip to main content
Personal and property taxes

Individuals pay a range of taxes on their income and assets, which vary across countries. These taxes represent a major share of countries’ overall tax revenues, and their design and implementation are key to the equity and efficiency of tax systems. The OECD produces comparative analysis intended to better inform governments’ tax policy choices in this area.

