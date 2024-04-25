Personal and property taxes

High-net worth individuals represent a unique tax segment. The composition of their income and wealth varies widely from that of other individuals. The structure of their activities often involves a higher degree of complexity and they are typically more mobile across borders. OECD work assesses the specific challenges associated with taxing high-net worth individuals, with a view to identifying domestic reform options as well as areas where strengthened international coordination may be needed to ensure more effective taxation at the top of the income and the wealth distribution.