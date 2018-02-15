Skip to main content
Statutory tax rates on dividends, interest and capital gains

The debt equity bias at the personal level
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/1aa2825f-en
Michelle Harding, Melanie Marten
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Harding, M. and M. Marten (2018), “Statutory tax rates on dividends, interest and capital gains: The debt equity bias at the personal level”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 34, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1aa2825f-en.
