Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Taxing Wages 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on the Tax Wedge in OECD Countries
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f7f1e68a-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Taxing Wages
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), Taxing Wages 2022: Impact of COVID-19 on the Tax Wedge in OECD Countries, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f7f1e68a-en.
Go to top