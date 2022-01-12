Skip to main content
Measuring effective taxation of housing

Building the foundations for policy reform
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/0a7e36f2-en
Authors
Bethany Millar-Powell, Bert Brys, Pierce O’Reilly, Yannic Rehm, Alastair Thomas
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Millar-Powell, B. et al. (2022), “Measuring effective taxation of housing: Building the foundations for policy reform”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 56, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0a7e36f2-en.
