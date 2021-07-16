Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Reforming the taxation of housing in Israel

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/83fd48ad-en
Authors
Alastair Thomas
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Thomas, A. (2021), “Reforming the taxation of housing in Israel”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 53, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/83fd48ad-en.
Go to top