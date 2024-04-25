Corporate taxation

Corporate tax systems raise significant revenue and can act as an important backstop to personal income taxes. However, they can negatively impact investment, particularly when poorly designed. Concerns over slowing investment, low productivity gains, and weak growth prospects, highlight the importance of the relationship between tax and investment policies.

OECD research measures effective tax rates that compare firms’ investment incentives across jurisdictions, assets, and time. Recent OECD analysis has also highlighted how firms’ responses to tax vary with the design of tax systems and across different types of firms. OECD work has highlighted the importance of considering cross-border spillovers from investment, whereby tax policy in one jurisdiction can affect MNE activity in others.