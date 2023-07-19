Skip to main content
How does corporate taxation affect business investment?

Evidence from aggregate and firm-level data
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/04e682d7-en
Tibor Hanappi, Valentine Millot, Sébastien Turban
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Hanappi, T., V. Millot and S. Turban (2023), “How does corporate taxation affect business investment?: Evidence from aggregate and firm-level data”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1765, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/04e682d7-en.
