Country tax policy reviews and advice

The OECD provides independent, in-depth and comparative assessment of the effectiveness of a country’s tax system in meeting its policy objectives. This assessment is based on OECD tax modelling tools and country benchmarking, which use reliable and comparative data. By comparing the performance of the tax system against its current objectives, leading international standards, and the future demands created by structural changes, the OECD provides concrete, coherent and tailored tax policy recommendations to individual countries. Country tax policy work promotes policy dialogue among key national stakeholders to ensure an inclusive process and to support the implementation of tax reforms.

