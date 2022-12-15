Country tax policy reviews and advice

Most low- and middle-income countries face challenges in providing adequate social protection to all citizens. Social protection financing gaps have widened since the COVID-19 pandemic. Without appropriate tax policy reforms, there is a risk that social protection financing gaps will not be reduced or even widen further as countries face increasing burdens from demographic and climate change. Putting social protection financing on a solid footing will require measures that strengthen the formalization of economies.

The OECD Country Tax Policy Unit is carrying out studies for Senegal, Thailand, Cameroun and Guatemala on Social Protection Financing.