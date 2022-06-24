This report is part of the OECD Tax Policy Reviews publication series. The Reviews are intended to provide independent, comprehensive and comparative assessments of OECD member and non-member countries’ tax systems. Drawing primarily on OECD Revenue Statistics data prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the report examines the level, composition and evolution of the tax burden in Chile and explores whether tax revenues in Chile are converging to the levels raised in other OECD countries. The report also outlines a possible tax-to-GDP trajectory in Chile over the coming decade if Chile were to follow the path of countries from when they had a similar level of economic development.
OECD Tax Policy Reviews: Chile 2022
Report
OECD Tax Policy Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
15 December 2022
-
28 July 2022
-
24 September 2020
-
12 March 2020
-
21 August 2018
-
1 August 2017
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
13 March 2024
-
7 March 2024