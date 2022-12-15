This report is part of the OECD Tax Policy Reviews publication series. The Reviews are intended to provide independent, comprehensive and comparative assessments of OECD member and non-member countries’ tax systems as well as concrete recommendations for tax policy reform. This report provides a comprehensive assessment of Lithuania’s tax and benefit system and recommendations for tax reform. It outlines the country's key economic and tax challenges and assesses the effects of taxation on employment. A special focus is given to the taxation of self-employed individuals.
OECD Tax Policy Reviews: Lithuania 2022
