Mobilising tax revenues to finance the health system in Morocco

Morocco faces two main health financing challenges. Total health spending is low as the country’s total health expenditure accounted for only 5.2% of GDP in 2017, which is lower than the average level in upper-middle income countries. An excessive share of this funding also comes from household out-of-pocket expenditure, making health financing inequitable and regressive. The report recognises that financing aid graduation and meeting the health targets of the SDGs will ultimately require an increase in public health spending financed through tax reforms. The report presents detailed tax recommendations on how Morocco could improve the design of its tax system, with a focus on health taxes. This includes improving the design of health social security contributions, raising more tax revenues from products that are harmful for health, and increasingly relying on environmentally-related taxes to improve both environmental and health outcomes for the Moroccan population at large.