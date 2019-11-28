Skip to main content
Exchange of information and bank deposits in international financial centres

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/025bfebe-en
Authors
Pierce O’Reilly, Kevin Parra Ramirez, Michael A. Stemmer
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

O’Reilly, P., K. Parra Ramirez and M. Stemmer (2019), “Exchange of information and bank deposits in international financial centres”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 46, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/025bfebe-en.
