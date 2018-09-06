Skip to main content
Simplified registration and collection mechanisms for taxpayers that are not located in the jurisdiction of taxation

A review and assessment
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/64bcf5de-en
Walter Hellerstein, Stéphane Buydens, Dimitra Koulouri
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Hellerstein, W., S. Buydens and D. Koulouri (2018), “Simplified registration and collection mechanisms for taxpayers that are not located in the jurisdiction of taxation: A review and assessment”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 39, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/64bcf5de-en.
