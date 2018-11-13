This report aims to explore the challenges faced by product safety authorities, businesses, and other stakeholders in measuring and maximising the impact of product recalls globally. It collates and synthesises recall trends involving non-food products, examines and compares government and other stakeholders’ understanding of recall effectiveness, and reviews tools and co-operation initiatives in place at domestic, regional and global levels. The report also identifies elements that may be considered by governments and businesses to shape more effective communication strategies and increase consumer awareness of recall response rates.
Enhancing product recall effectiveness globally
OECD background report
Policy paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Abstract
