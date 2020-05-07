The OECD GlobalRecalls portal was launched in 2012 as a single window for governments to share information about product recalls worldwide. It has since developed into a significant resource, with over 24 000 product recall notices and 47 participating countries, and these figures continue to grow. This report discusses the implementation of a series of enhancements to the OECD GlobalRecalls portal between 2015 and 2019, as well as support provided to jurisdictions by the OECD Secretariat between November 2018 and September 2019 to use the portal’s new API functionality. The report will inform ongoing OECD work to maintain the Portal and any future work regarding possible further enhancements.
