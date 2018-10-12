This report provides a summary of discussions at the OECD Workshop on Measuring and Maximising the Impact of Product Recalls Globally organised by the OECD Working Party on Consumer Product Safety on 16 April 2018, as part of its 16th meeting. The report points to the initiatives implemented by government, businesses, and civil society to measure and enhance product recall effectiveness. It also explores ways to increase consumer reactions to recall notices, based on insights from behavioural economics.
Measuring and maximising the impact of product recalls globally
OECD workshop report
Policy paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Abstract
