This paper takes stock of recent developments related to online consumer ratings and reviews and their effects on consumer behaviour. It provides an overview of key consumer benefits and risks associated with user-generated feedback, and identifies consumer policy challenges, including misleading and deceptive practices, a lack of accuracy, and consumer biases. It also points to issues for further consideration by consumer policy makers and enforcement authorities, as well as businesses and consumer organisations.
Understanding online consumer ratings and reviews
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
