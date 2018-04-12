Improving online disclosures with behavioural insights

This report looks at how behavioural insights can be used to improve online information disclosures for consumers. The report is the latest contribution to work by the OECD’s Committee on Consumer Policy on improving consumer policy with behavioural insights. Behavioural insights incorporate findings from economics, psychology, neuroscience and marketing to better understand how individuals and businesses actually behave in the marketplace. While the role of information disclosure policies is clear in empowering consumers to make informed decisions when shopping online, findings from behavioural insights raise questions about the usefulness of certain forms of information disclosure. This report looks at these concerns and the subsequent policy implications.