Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

CO2 emissions from global shipping

A new experimental database
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bc2f7599-en
Authors
Daniel Clarke, Philip Chan, Matthew Dequeljoe, Yuri Kim, Sarah Barahona
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Clarke, D. et al. (2023), “CO2 emissions from global shipping: A new experimental database”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2023/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bc2f7599-en.
Go to top