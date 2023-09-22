While enabling many opportunities, the flows of data across borders — and especially personal data — also pose policy challenges concerning privacy protection, national security, intellectual property rights protection, trade, competition, and industrial policy. Without decisive policy action to allay these concerns, a lack of trust in the data flows that underpin today’s economy may hinder productivity, innovation and economic growth.

Data free flow with trust (DFFT) is a concept coined in 2019 to embody the international policy drive to promote the use of data for economic and social prosperity, all while effectively managing the associated concerns and challenges. The concept of DFFT is growingly recognised internationally, and is consistently referenced in global policy discussions.

After Japan introduced the concept at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos in 2019, G7 and G20 leaders repeatedly echoed the importance of advancing DFFT, and in 2023, G7 Leaders endorsed the G7 Digital and Tech Ministers’ Vision for Operationalising DFFT and its Priorities.

Through its work on data governance and privacy, the OECD has long served as a knowledge partner for its members, the G7 and G20 in advancing the DFFT policy agenda. Against this background, the OECD hosts a DFFT experts community to further leverage evidence-based and multi-stakeholder input into its policy discussions. This enables and bolsters more informed dialogue and helps to provide concrete responses to identified policy challenges.