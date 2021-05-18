Skip to main content
Mapping commonalities in regulatory approaches to cross-border data transfers

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ca9f974e-en
Authors
Francesca Casalini, Javier López González, Taku Nemoto
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Casalini, F., J. López González and T. Nemoto (2021), “Mapping commonalities in regulatory approaches to cross-border data transfers”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 248, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ca9f974e-en.
