Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Nature, Evolution and Potential Implications of Data Localisation Measures

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/179f718a-en
Authors
Chiara Del Giovane, Janos Ferencz, Javier López González
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Del Giovane, C., J. Ferencz and J. López González (2023), “The Nature, Evolution and Potential Implications of Data Localisation Measures”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 278, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/179f718a-en.
Go to top