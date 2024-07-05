Agro-food trade

Innovative digital technologies have the potential to transform agricultural trading systems, to manage risk, and to help ensure the smooth functioning of markets in the face of changing conditions and pressures. In sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) systems, the use of digital tools (such as electronic certification and remote audits) has created both opportunities and challenges.

Electronic SPS certification has had positive effects on trade volumes, notably for plant-based, vegetables, and processed food products. While progress is being made in the adoption of electronic certificates for international trade in plants and plant-based products, the adoption of electronic sanitary certificates for trade in animal food products has been more complex and challenging.

