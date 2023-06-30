Skip to main content
Mitigating the impact of extreme weather events on agricultural markets through trade

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/aa584482-en
Authors
Marcel Adenäuer, Clara Frezal, Thomas Chatzopoulos
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Adenäuer, M., C. Frezal and T. Chatzopoulos (2023), “Mitigating the impact of extreme weather events on agricultural markets through trade”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 198, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/aa584482-en.
