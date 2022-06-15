Skip to main content
Maritime Transportation Costs in the Grains and Oilseeds Sector

Trends, Determinants and Network Analysis
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/b1cdf6b7-en
Annelies Deuss, Clara Frezal, Frederica Maggi
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Deuss, A., C. Frezal and F. Maggi (2022), “Maritime Transportation Costs in the Grains and Oilseeds Sector: Trends, Determinants and Network Analysis”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 179, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b1cdf6b7-en.
