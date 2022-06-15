More than 80% of global trade in grains and oilseeds occurs by maritime transport. This report provides an in-depth analysis of ocean freight rates during 2007-2021, examining their evolution, volatility, determinants, and how they influence port networks. Freight rates accounted on average for 11% of the cost and freight price, but this share ranges between 2% and 43%, demonstrating the potentially large impact of freight rates on consumer prices. Freight rates for grains and oilseeds are generally more volatile than their free-on-board prices. Regression analysis shows that a 10% increase in the distance between two ports is estimated to lead to a 2.5% increase in freight rates. It also demonstrates that freight costs for grains and oilseeds do not obey the iceberg formulation, which implies that they should be modelled as additive (constant costs per unit traded) rather than as multiplicative (iceberg) costs.
Maritime Transportation Costs in the Grains and Oilseeds Sector
Trends, Determinants and Network Analysis
Policy paper
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 June 2024
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
6 December 2023
-
Policy paper22 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
Policy paper30 August 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
11 July 2023
Related publications
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
6 December 2023
-
Policy paper22 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
Policy paper30 August 2023
-
31 July 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
11 July 2023