New technologies and trade

Artificial intelligence (AI) can spur innovation, help firms create new value from data, and reduce trade costs. Growing interest in the economic and societal impacts of AI has prompted interest in the trade implications of this new technology, especially with generative AI becoming increasingly more competent. While AI technologies have the potential to fundamentally change trade and international business models, trade itself is also an important mechanism by which countries and firms can access the inputs needed to build AI systems, whether goods, services, people or data. Trade will also allow firms to deploy AI solutions globally.