Artificial intelligence (AI) can spur innovation, help firms create new value from data, and reduce trade costs. Growing interest in the economic and societal impacts of AI has prompted interest in the trade implications of this new technology, especially with generative AI becoming increasingly more competent. While AI technologies have the potential to fundamentally change trade and international business models, trade itself is also an important mechanism by which countries and firms can access the inputs needed to build AI systems, whether goods, services, people or data. Trade will also allow firms to deploy AI solutions globally.
New technologies and trade
The rapid development, deployment and adoption of new technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, 3D printing, Blockchain, Virtual/Enhanced Reality, and the Internet of Things, are having profound effects on how and what we trade. Understanding the potential implications of these changes is key to deploying trade policy that ensures we make the most of new opportunities, while tackling forthcoming challenges and disruptions.