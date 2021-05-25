Today, more parcels are crossing international borders than ever before. While this has given rise to new opportunities, not least for individuals and SMEs who are now more directly engaged in trade, it is also raising new challenges. This paper explores this complex and evolving environment, identifying the types of goods that are traded as parcels and the different actors along the parcels supply chain, as well as the policies to help ensure that parcels get to where they are needed. Empirical analysis shows that progress on digital connectivity and trade facilitation measures, such as increased transparency or automating border processes, are likely to have a greater trade-enhancing impact on parcel trade than on “traditional” trade. In contrast, greater differences in regulations across countries in transportation, courier or logistics services are associated with lower trade in parcels. Overall, enabling benefits from trade in parcels and facing forthcoming challenges requires a comprehensive policy approach across a number of areas and throughout the parcel supply chain.
Trade in the time of parcels
Policy paper
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Policy paper3 May 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
Policy paper11 December 2023
-
10 November 2023
-
Policy paper6 November 2023
-
27 October 2023
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
Case study10 June 2024
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
4 April 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
15 March 2024
-
12 February 2024